Haryana CM Khattar motivates athletes during 'Sansad Khel Spardha'

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], February 24 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited Kaithal and encouraged athletes during a 'Sansad Khel Spardha'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Khattar wrote that Haryana and Haryanvi athletes have carved a special place for themselves in Indian sports and their performances have made the state a 'Sports Hub'.

हरियाणा और हरियाणवी खिलाड़ियों ने खेलों की दुनिया में अपना एक विशेष स्थान बनाया है। हमारे होनहार खिलाड़ियों की बदौलत आज हरियाणा खेलों का हब माना जाता है। खिलाड़ियों की सुख-सुविधाएं और उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए हम लगातार कार्य करते रहते हैं। आज कैथल में आयोजित 'सांसद खेल… pic.twitter.com/6772Wl87kL — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 24, 2024

"Haryana and Haryanvi players have made a special place for themselves in the world of sports. Thanks to our promising players, today Haryana is considered the hub of sports. We continue to work for the comfort and encouragement of the players. Today, after reaching the 'Sansad Khel Spardha' organized in Kaithal, he encouraged the players and wished them good luck for their bright future," he tweeted.

