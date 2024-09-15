Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj shines in Duleep Trophy with eight-wicket haul

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 : In a standout performance, 23-year-old Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj, picked up an impressive 8-wicket haul for India C in the ongoing Duleep Trophy match against India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Kamboj's exceptional bowling spell propelled his team to a commanding position. His right-arm medium pace wreaked havoc on the India B batting lineup.

He finished the first innings with remarkable figures of 8 for 69 in 27.5 overs, claiming the scalps of key batters such as Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rinku Singh, and Nitish Reddy.

This performance helped India C secure a substantial lead of 193 runs by the end of both teams' first innings.

His dominance on the third day was evident as he secured a five-wicket haul and went on to add three more wickets in the morning session of the fourth day.

Kamboj's figures of 8 for 69 now stand as the fifth-best bowling performance in the history of the Duleep Trophy.

The record for most wickets in an innings in the tournament belongs to Debasis Mohanty, who took 10 wickets for 46 runs for East Zone against South Zone. Next was Baloo Gupte (West Zone) with 9 wickets for 55 runs against South Zone in 1963, Saurabh Kumar (Central Zone) with 8 wickets for 64 runs against East Zone in 2023, Arshad Ayub (South Zone) with 8 wickets for 65 runs against North Zone in 1987, and now placed fifth is Anshul Kamboj (India C) with 8 wickets for 69 runs against India B in 2024.

For India B, apart from captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan, no other batters managed to make a significant impact.

Easwaran, remained unbeaten with a commendable 157 runs from 286 balls, showcasing resilience amidst the collapse, and Jagadeesan made a solid 70 off 137 deliveries.

Kamboj's cricketing journey includes 14 First-Class games in which he has taken 27 wickets, 15 List A matches with 23 wickets, and 12 T20s where he has grabbed 13 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor