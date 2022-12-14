Has Ishan Kishan's double century ended Shikhar Dhawan's career?

The discussion over India's opening slot in the 50-over format saw a new twist as Ishan Kishan slammed a double ton in the final ODI against Bangladesh. Meanwhile his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan's struggle continued as he was packed for 3 off 8 deliveries. Sharing his views on the same, former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim said Dhawan fits in India's limited overs squad only if the management are content with 275-300 runs on the board.

"It will depend on the team management, that what sort of cricket they are wanting to play. If the team management still believes that 275-300 is their aim, then you need Shikhar Dhawan because he is still that kind of a player. a different thing that he has not scored runs in this series. But if you give him an opportunity again and tell him that we have to score 275-300 only, Shikhar Dhawan's place will be there till the World Cup. But if we have decided that our par score will be 325-350, there is no place for Dhawan," noted Saba during a discussion.

Dinesh Karthik also opined that Ishan Kishan’s double century has put Shikhar Dhawan’s place in India’s ODI team “in a fix” and it could be a “sad end to a glorious career. For Sri Lanka series, where does Dhawan stand? It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to leave out Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill has been doing so well. If Rohit Sharma is available, somebody has to miss out. It could well be him (Dhawan). That could be a sad end to a glorious career. But some questions to answer for the new selectors,” Karthik told Cricbuzz. Dhawan is no longer part of the Test and T20 team and with ODIs his only forte Kishan's whirlwind double century has more or less ended Dhawan's career.