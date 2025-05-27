"Has temperament for big games....": Uthappa lauds PBKS' Priyansh Arya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 :Priyansh Arya has temperament for big games: Uthappa

Arya's solid run with the bat continued as his half-century and partnership with Josh Inglis sealed the top spot and Qualifier one match for PBKS.

"He has been scintillating this season a real revelation alongside several other young talents. But when you talk about standout youngsters, his name comes up right away. To deliver such a performance in a high-stakes match one that determined qualifier positioning shows he has the temperament for big games," Uthappa told 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar.

Uthappa also hailed the youngster for communicating well with Inglis, rotating the strike well and running hard between the wickets.

This season, Arya has scored 424 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 30.28, with a strike rate of 183.54. He has made a century and two fifties. His best score is 103. He has provided PBKS with fiery starts at the top with Prabhsimran Singh (499 runs).

Uthappa was also appreciative of Inglis and said that while Indian players shouldered the "heavy workload", the overseas stars "delivered when it matters most."

"You can see the momentum within the team the unity, the energy, and the sheer joy with which they are playing. Josh Inglis gave the bowlers a proper masterclass out there," he concluded.

In eight matches so far, Inglis has made 197 runs at an average of 32.83, strike rate of 164.16, with best score of 73.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. A half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (57 in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and cameos from skipper Hardik Pandya (26 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Naman Dhir (20 in 12 balls, with two sixes) took MI to 184/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Marco Jansen (2/34) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the run-chase, half-centuries from Arya (62 in 35 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Inglis (73 in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took PBKS to a seven-wicket win with nine balls left.

PBKS is at the top spot with nine wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 19 points. MI is at fourth spot, with eight wins, six losses and 16 points.

