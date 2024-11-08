"Has to have place at No. 3": Former New Zealand cricketer backs Will Young to bat in top order

New Delhi [India], November 8 : New Zealand legendary cricketer Ian Smith has urged the national team to stick with right-hand batter Will Young at the number three position following his exceptional batting performance in the recently concluded three-match match series.

Young played a pivotal role in helping the Kiwis to their recent 3-0 ICC World Test Championship series whitewash over India in the sub-continent. The gritty right-hander amassed 244 runs at an average of 48.80 across the three games and was named Player of the Series.

The series triumph kept New Zealand in contention of reaching next year's World Test Championship Final at Lord's, with the side still to host England in a three-match series at home starting later this month that will be crucial to their hopes.

The likely return to fitness of former captain and experienced batter Kane Williamson for that series will put pressure on selection, but Smith wants to see Young be given every opportunity to feature going forward.

"Will Young has to have a place in the top six - probably at No.3. Seldom have I seen a more organised New Zealand batter in those trying conditions. He does not deserve to be left out and neither should he be," Smith said on New Zealand radio station SENZ as quoted by the ICC.

While Young failed to make a century from his six innings and was perhaps overshadowed by superb individual performances with the ball from Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel, Smith said the 31-year-old was a clear standout when deciding who should be adjudged the Player of the Series.

"The TV commentary team I was a part of were given the responsibility of deciding on the match and series awards and I can assure you, Young was a unanimous choice. To leave him out (of the XI against England) would be testament to leaving out someone who's just got 10 wickets in an innings. So, I'm not saying it won't happen. But it shouldn't," Smith revealed.

"When India great Sunil Gavaskar says Young is his choice, that's good enough for me. 'That kid looks so organised. I think he's a player for the future.' That'll do me. (Tom) Latham, (Kane) Williamson, Young, (Rachin) Ravindra - they're four of your top six. You can pick the rest. That's the way I see it," Smith added.

Smith has only just returned to New Zealand after a stint as commentator during New Zealand's victorious series whitewash against India and the former Black Caps wicket-keeper said it was a great feeling seeing the famous triumph with his own eyes.

"There was nothing quite like being on the spot in India to watch that whitewash. Yes, the whitewash. Perhaps the greatest achievement in men's cricket in this country ever, and right up there in all sport. It's such a damn hard thing to do," Smith concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor