Hasan Ali replaces injured pacer Naseem Shah in Pakistan's World Cup squad

Karachi [Pakistan], September 22 : Pakistan were dealt a setback as injured speedster Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that Naseem Shah has been ruled out due to his injury.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against The Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan will be aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title, but will now head into the tournament without the services of the talented speedster. Hasan Ali has been named in the squad as Naseem's replacement.

His not playing is a major blow to Pakistan, given his capability to get the ball to zip around. He also has an exceptional ODI record, with 32 wickets at an average of 16.96 with two five-fors in ODI cricket.

Naseem picked up niggle injury during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India at the Asia Cup. He was off the field during the middle of his over and later ruled out of the competition.

However, there are enough experienced names in the Pakistan squad to boost their title chances.

Supporting Babar Azam on the batting front are Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha. Also in the mix are the young duo of Mohammed Haris and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan have also named two spin-bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz in the squad. Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed are also available as spin-bowling all-rounders. Usama Mir is another leg-spin option available to the Pakistan side.

Pakistan’s renowned pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Backing him will be Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem and Hasan Ali.

Pakistan have no official 50-over matches prior to the start of the World Cup, although they do have two warm-up matches scheduled against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 that do not hold official ODI status.

Pakistan squad for the upcoming World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

