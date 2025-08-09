Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen shine as Pakistan defeat West Indies in series opener

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 9 : A composed unbeaten knock from young Hasan Nawaz and a fiery spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi powered Pakistan to a comfortable win over West Indies in the first ODI at Trinidad.

Chasing 281, Pakistan crossed the finish line with seven balls to spare, ending on 284/5 in 48.5 overs. Nawaz, showing maturity beyond his years, scored a fluent 63 Not Out off 54 balls, peppered with five fours and three sixes. He found able support in Hussain Talat, whose unbeaten 41 off 37, laced with four boundaries and a maximum, Both of them stitched a partnership of 104 runs.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan crafted a steady 53 off 69 balls, which included four fours, while Babar Azam fell just short of a half-century with 47. For the hosts, Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers, returning 2/65 in 9.5 overs.

Keacy Carty was the next to depart, after scoring 30. Opener Evin Lewis was the top scorer for the Windies with a 62-ball 60 runs, but was dismissed by Saim Ayub.

Captain Shai Hope (55) and Roston Chase (53) also made their half-centuries. In the end, Gudakesh Motie made a quick-fire 31 off 18 balls, but the Pakistani bowlers came back strong and dismissed them for 280 with an over in hand.

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi completed his 350 international wickets. He had a terrific impact on this match as he led the charge with 4/51 in eight overs. He moved to 11th on Pakistan's all-time wicket-takers list with 351 scalps.

Naseem Shah was equally impressive, taking 3/55 in his eight overs.

Brief scores: West Indies 280 in 49 overs (Evin Lewis 60, e Shai Hop55; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/51) vs Pakistan 284/5 in 48.5 overs (Hasan Nawaz 63*, Mohammad Rizwan 53; Shamar Joseph 2/65).

