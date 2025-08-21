Hasaranga misses out as Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for two ODIs against Zimbabwe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 21 : Star spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss Sri Lanka's ODI series in Zimbabwe after failing to make the 16-member squad due to a hamstring injury.

The Chevrons will host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to begin on August 29 in Harare. Hasaranga, a key figure in Sri Lanka's white-ball setup, will miss the tour, as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the third ODI against Bangladesh back in July.

As a result, Hasaranga missed the three T20Is against Bangladesh and will continue to remain on the sidelines for the two 50-over contests in Zimbabwe. While Hasaranga continues to walk on the road to recovery, 25-year-old top-order batter Nuwanidu Fernando returned to the side after more than a year.

Fernando's last ODI appearance dates back to November 2024 against New Zealand in Pallekele. The 25-year-old, who made his debut against India, has five appearances and 75 runs at 18.75 under his belt. Fernando has a lone T20I appearance during which he returned cheaply for five against Afghanistan in 2023.

He recently dazzled with his impressive strokeplay for Sri Lanka A against Australia A. He hammered an unbeaten 104 to direct a rescue act and ensure the four-day match concluded in a draw.

Sri Lanka's white ball tour will begin with the two ODIs, the first will kick off on August 29, and the second will take place on August 31 at the Harare Sports Club. The three T20Is will take place on September 3, 6 and 7. All fixtures will be held in Harare.

The Asian side will look to extend their scorching form in the ODIs after overwhelming Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match series last month. The three T20Is will assist Sri Lanka in bolstering their preparations for the highly anticipated Asia Cup, which will commence on September 9. Sri Lanka will begin its campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh, the same side that handed them a 2-1 battering in the three-match T20I affair in July.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

