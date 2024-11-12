Hasaranga ruled out for SL-NZ ODI series due to hamstring injury

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 12 : Sri Lankan spinner has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga, who has had recent injury woes, picked up a recurring injury during the second T20I against New Zealand.

Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format, picked up the injury while bowling during the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday in Dambulla, as per ICC.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named Dushan Hemantha, who has played five ODIs for the Islanders, as his replacement for the upcoming series.

The 27-year-old had finished the two T20Is with six wickets, snapping four on Sunday, and was named the Player of the Series.

While Hasaranga ripped into the New Zealand batting as Sri Lanka dismissed them for 108, the visitors bounced back in style with the ball, clinching a five-run heist to end the series in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the match, Hasaranga opened up about his injury, "Finally, I can have a few weeks' break after this match. I think it is bad. I wanted to bowl my four overs to cut down their total. I can't run, so I tried to maximise (while batting) but I got out."

The leg-spinner has had recent bouts with injuries, having pulled the same hamstring back in August during the home series against India.

Hasaranga is the second player to be ruled out of the upcoming series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Kiwi pacer and hat-trick hero from the second T20I Lockie Ferguson will also miss the action owing to a recent calf injury.

The experienced Adam Milne has been recalled into the squad to replace Ferguson.

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start from November 13.

