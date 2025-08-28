Hasaranga's absence continues as Sri Lanka names T20I squad for Zimbabwe series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 28 : Sri Lanka on Thursday announced the T20I squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe, where star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga 's name was missing from the squad

Hasaranga hurt his hamstring during a T20I series against Bangladesh in July and was a notable omission when Sri Lanka named their squad for the two-match ODI series with Zimbabwe that commences on Friday.

That absence will continue, after Hasaranga wasn't named in Sri Lanka's 17-player squad for the T20I portion of the tour of Zimbabwe that follows the ODI matches and finishes just prior to the commencement of the Asia Cup on September 9.

It leaves Hasaranga in doubt for the eight-team tournament in the UAE, given the 28-year-old hasn't featured at any level since that T20I contest against Bangladesh at the start of July.

With Hasaranga sidelined, Sri Lanka will look to the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to fill the breach in their spin department across the T20I series against Zimbabwe after the pair were included in the 17-player squad.

There is also room for speedster Matheesha Pathirana after he was overlooked for the two ODI contests, with experienced all-rounder Charith Asalanka to lead the Asian side as captain across both white-ball series.

The bulk of the T20I squad has plenty of experience, with the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and Dasun Shanaka having enjoyed plenty of success against the white-ball.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe commences on August 29, with the T20I series starting in Harare from September 3.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Series schedule:

First ODI - August 29, Harare.

Second ODI - August 31, Harare.

First T20I - September 3, Harare.

Second T20I - September 6, Harare.

Third T20I - September 7, Harare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor