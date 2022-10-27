Hashan Tillakaratne appointed head of Bangladesh Women's Team

Former Sri Lanka captain, Hashan Tillakartane has been appointed as the national women's team head coach for the next two years by the BCB. He will join the set-up in November, with the side starting their build-up for next February's T20 World Cup in South Africa. We have spent a long time looking for a coach. Finally we found one," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, the BCB women's wing chairman, said.

"We have signed a two-year contract with Hashan Tillakaratne. He will join us in the first week of November." Tillakaratne's first assignment will be the tour of New Zealand in December, where the team will play three T20Is and three ODIs - the matches will be played between December 2 and 18. Tillakaratne played 83 Tests and 200 ODIs between 1986 and 2004, leading Sri Lanka in 11 Tests towards the end of his international career. In Tests, he scored 4545 runs at an average of 42.87, and he hit 3789 runs at an average of 29.60 in ODIs.