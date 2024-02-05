"Hats off to Indian Cricket Team...": Jay Shah on India's 106-run win over England in 2nd Test

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday congratulated Team India for sealing a 106-run win over England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century and called it "exceptional".

He hailed Shubman Gill's "outstanding" century and lauded the "impressive" bowling performance by Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Hats off to the Indian Cricket Team for a remarkable win by 106 runs in the 2nd Test of the England tour, led by @ybj_19's exceptional double century and @ShubmanGill's outstanding century. Applause to @ashwinravi99 and @Jaspritbumrah93 for their impressive bowling skills, highlighting an exceptional team performance," Shah wrote on X.

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2024

In the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England as they levelled the five-match series 1-1.

England started the second session of day four at 194/6, with skipper Stokes joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes.

A boundary by Foakes to Bumrah helped England reach the 200-run mark in 46.1 overs.

But disaster struck for England before they could have a big partnership. Some lazy running between the wickets got skipper Stokes out for just 11 runs. Shreyas Iyer's remarkable effort saw him assist India in removing England's crisis man, reducing them to 220/7.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar removed the debutant Shoaib Bashir for an eight-ball duck after being caught behind by KS Bharat. England were 281/9, 118 runs away from a victory, but with just a wicket left. Everything now was dependent on Hartley, who was joined by James Anderson.

Bumrah got the final wicket, cleaning up Hartley for 36. England were bundled out for 292 and lost by 106 runs.

