"Have been fighting battle ...": England's Steven Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

London [UK], August 14 : England fast bowler Steven Finn on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, calling time on his 18-year career.

He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for most of 2023.

Finn, who has been suffering from a knee ailment, appeared in 126 games for England across all formats between 2010 and 2017, taking 254 wickets.

In 36 Tests, he took 125 wickets, including a best of 6-79 against Australia at Edgbaston during the 2015 Ashes. Having spent most of his career with his home county Middlesex, Finn made the move to Sussex in 2022 and made 19 appearances that season, taking 21 wickets.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of the game in 2023 and has now decided that it is time to call it a day on a magnificent 18-year career.

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it," Finn said in a statement shared by Sussex Cricket.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it, nonetheless," he added.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of," Finn said.

"I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club," he added.

"Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I'll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day's cricket," Finn said.

