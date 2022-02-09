Have been putting in hard yards, glad with my performance in 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna

India pacer Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday said that receiving a compliment from skipper Rohit Sharma after taking a four-wicket haul was quite flattering.

The Men in Blue registered a 44-run win in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and defeat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After the game, Rohit at the post-match presentation praised Prasidh, saying the pacer's spell was the best he has seen in India for a very long time.

"Rohit's praise is quite flattering for me, he has been playing cricket for a long time, the comment coming from him, I am personally very happy. I have been putting in the hard yards, I am glad it happened today," said Prasidh while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.

Talking further about his own game, Prasidh said: "It has been almost one year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then. When I started off, I was more excited. We have had our plans, very clear on what I wanted to work on and I am glad it came out well today."

"As a cricketer, you want to be playing whenever the opportunity presents itself. Rohit and I had discussions before the match as well, there was nothing specific advice from him. As I said, we have been working on consistency within the team. We have good bowlers in the team and we are helping out each other," he added.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul might have played knocks of 64 and 49 but the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, West Indies restricted India to 237/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith scalped two wickets each.

"I think the timing of Suryakumar Yadav's innings was crucial as we had lost early wickets and credit to the West Indies bowlers, they were bowling on good line and length. Surya's innings was very important. The initial plan was to keep it tight and put pressure on the batters. It was about reacting to the situation. Credit goes to everybody," he added.

The final ODI will be played on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor