"Have created nice momentum ahead of World Cup": SA skipper Bavuma after series win over Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 18 : Following a 122-run win over Australia in the final ODI, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said that the side has got some "nice momentum" ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India from October onwards and is in the "best space" after delivering well under pressure.

An all-round effort from speedster Marco Jansen and half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped South Africa script a memorable series win over Australia after defeating them in the fifth and final ODI by 122 runs at Johannesburg on Sunday.

"Australia really put us under pressure. We had a conversation about showing character with the ball. We did not have a look at our skills but it was about looking at the overall personality of the team. Even if we have our backs on the wall, we have the team to bounce back. We have created a nice momentum with the World Cup in a couple of weeks. I was having a conversation with Aiden, in the first game we had an opportunity to win the game but we did not. The confidence that we have gained from this series, is something that we cannot lose. I was talking to the bowlers and they said it was the best kind of preparation that we can have, bowling in pressure situations. We are in the best space we could possibly be in. Players do not see it getting any tougher than it did. For me, it is every single individual having the belief and knowing they can make the play for the team," said Bavuma in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, SA was put to bat first. Despite solid scores by Quinton De Kock in his final home ODI (27 in 39 balls with four boundaries) and Rassie Van Der Dussen (30 in 48 balls with two fours and a six), Proteas was 103/4 at one point. Then the middle-order consisting of Aiden Markram (93 in 87 balls with nine fours and three sixes), David Miller (63 in 65 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Marco Jansen (47 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took Aussie bowlers to attack with some destructive strokeplay. Andile Phehlukwayo (38* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) provided some late flourish to help SA reach 315/9 in 50 overs.

Adam Zampa (3/70) and Sean Abbott (2/54) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

In the chase of 316, Australia started decently, but two quick wickets by Marco Jansen reduced Australia to 34/2. From that point, Mitchell Marsh, the skipper (71 in 56 balls with six fours and six sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (44 in 63 balls with three fours) had a 90-run partnership for the third wicket. But after their fall to Jansen, the Aussies surrendered to Keshav Maharaj's spin. Australia was bundled out for 193 in 34.1 overs.

Jansen (5/39) and Maharaj (4/33) absolutely demolished the Aussie line-up.

Jansen's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor