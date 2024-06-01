"Have decided to move on": Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all forms of cricket on his 39th birthday

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star finisher and India batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket and the 39-year-old picked his birthday to bid farewell to the sport.

The wicketkeeper-batter took to his official social media accounts to post a statement, announcing his decision to retire from professional cricket and pursue new opportunities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7rHJFLykoM/?img_index=1

"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans vino have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for some time now I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket," Karthik wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as square up for the new challenges that lie ahead. I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country. I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends."

The wikcetkeeper-batter expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his family and supporters for their support during his career. Karthik's decision means he will also not play in IPL.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me," he added.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes," Karthik concluded.

Karthik last appeared in the Indian Premier League in May for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He received a guard of honour from his teammates in the team's final game, signalling the impending retirement announcement.

After the match in which Rajasthan Royals prevailed, inflicting a four-wicket defeat on Bengaluru in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Karthik took off his gloves and acknowledged the fans who were on their feet to applaud the veteran for his contributions throughout the season.

Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, as the franchise's marquee star and modern-day cricketing icon Virat Kohli embraced Karthik as he struggled to fight back his emotions.

As he walked back towards the dressing room, Karthik received a guard of honour from the RCB players.

He was a crucial figure for RCB, especially in the death overs in a turbulent season. His influential cameos at the end played a role in inspiring the team to a spot in the playoffs.

Karthik finished his Indian Premier League career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with 22 fifties. In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises.

He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made a switch to Punjab in 2011 and, thereafter, went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and the RCB.

He ended the ongoing season with 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor