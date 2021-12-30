Have got pretty good faith in Hazlewood: George Bailey on Australia's bowling attack

Australia chief selector George Bailey praised Josh Hazlewood and said that the selection will not hold the pacer back from the fourth Ashes Test if the latter is fit.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.

The selection panel have to make some tough decisions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test as they have to choose between five in-form pacers.

"I've got pretty good faith in Hoff knowing his own body and trusting his own body. He'll build up as he would before any sort of Test. He'll talk a lot with [assistant] Andrew McDonald and [physio] David Beakley to see how he's going. If Hoff's confident and he says he's right to go I think we back him in. He's earned that trust," said Geoge Bailey as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Bailey further said that Mitchell Starc will also be included in the team despite being the only quick not to miss a Test this summer.

"Your plans are constantly changing because you've got no idea how many overs the bowlers are going to bowl. So you've got to stay pretty fluid around that. Today would have been day five. So our quicks, in particular, not having as heavy a workload as they had in Adelaide and a couple of extra days off will all work in their favour," said Bailey.

Captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second test due to a Covid scare, is one paceman assured of playing. If fellow regulars Starc and Hazlewood both play, it means there will be no room for debutant Scott Boland despite his stunning 6 for 7 performance on debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"That's a headache. It's a great headache. Obviously, some hard conversations to be had at some stage," said Bailey.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor