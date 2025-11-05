"Have really loved watching Xavier...": Ex-Aussie pacer on young Queensland star

Gold Coast [Australia], November 5 : Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz expressed happiness at the progress of future Australian pace prospects Xavier Bartlett and Brendan Doggett through the ranks, saying that he would not "overthink" about Australia's period of transition in pace bowling as star trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc enter final years of their careers.

Kasprowicz was addressing a press conference on the Gold Coast ahead of the fourth T20I between India and Australia, scheduled for Thursday.

Speaking on Xavier's progress, who has shown immense promise in white-ball cricket and had stunned a jam-packed Adelaide crowd by dismissing Indian legend Virat Kohli for his second back-to-back duck, the ex-pacer said, "I have really loved watching Xavier coming through, I remember seeing him as a young fella in the squad of course. Andy Bichel, good mate of mine, is actually the bowling coach and seeing him along the way so oh look I think it just continues the great path of Queensland with this fast bowling theme that we have had."

In five ODIs, Bartlett has taken 15 wickets at an average of 11.12, with best figures of 4/17 and two four-wicket hauls. In 14 T20Is and 13 innings, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 18.94, with best figures of 3/13.

Representing Queensland at the state-level, Bartlett has been great at the first-class level, with the 26-year-old having taken 94 scalps in 28 matches at an average of 26.62, with best figures of 5/32.

On the transition of the Aussie pace attack, which could take place after the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2025-27 with Cummins (32), Hazlewood (34) and Starc (35) ageing, Kasprowicz said that he is "not going to overthink it" as the Sheffield Shield competition is the "best in the world" and gives a platform to players to perform against some fantastic players in difficult conditions.

"I know there is a science component to it now, as far as all that, but I think ultimately that the players today are so much fitter, stronger and faster than certainly we were back then because of that, so I think that is the exciting part and just have the confidence that that talent is going to see its way through."

Speaking on Doggett, who has been added to the first Ashes Test squad, the ex-pacer concluded, "Not only is he an athlete, but also his pace, it sort of makes it look easy. And he keeps coming, I think that is the other thing which you have to do at Test Cricket," he concluded.

Uncapped across all formats, Doggett has taken 184 first-class wickets in 49 matches at an average of 26.75, with best figures of 6/15, including eight five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer.

