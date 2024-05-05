"Have too much respect for him": PBKS bowler Harshal Patel on not celebrating Dhoni's dismissal

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : After dismissing former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for a golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Harshal Patel said he has too much respect for the 42-year-old legend and hence did not celebrate his wicket.

Harshal picked up three wickets and gave 24 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.00. He removed Dhoni for a golden duck in the fifth ball of the 19th over.

While speaking after the first inning, Harshal commented on the pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium and said the wicket was dry. The PBKS bowler added that during his first over the ball was reversing.

"Wicket was on drier side. I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out (on Dhoni). One of the advantages of playing a day game is that the square is quite rough. So the ball starts reversing. In my first over it was reversing. It's all about the feel of that delivery (slower one). More you bowl the better you get. Most batters don't pick it. Have been practicing in the nets, and when it comes out it gives you great results," Harshal said.

Recapping the first inning of the match, Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Ravindra Jadeja (43), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), and Daryl Mitchell (30) were the standout batters for Chennai and powered the visitors to 167/9. Rest no other batter could stand still in front of the PBKS bowling attack.

Punjab displayed a stupendous performance while bowling and stopped CSK from making partnerships. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar led the PBKS bowling attack and bagged three wickets in their respective spells.

The Punjab-based franchise needs to make 168 runs to win the match.

