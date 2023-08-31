"Having Jasprit Bumrah return has made our bowling strong": Mohammed Shami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said on Thursday that the return of Jasprit Bumrah has made the team stronger and talked about his approach towards big games.

In an exclusive conversation with Star Sports, Shami offered insights into his approach towards high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup. Shami's perspective on preparation, focus, and team dynamics shed light on the mindset of a seasoned cricketer in the lead-up to crucial matches.

The veteran spoke on what his mindset is before marquee tournaments such as the Asia Cup, he said "For big games, there is always preparation as we have practised in the training camp. I do not think we have to analyze too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we do not have to think too much. But I have to say one thing, whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning."

With a steady belief in the team's skill and bowling lineup, Shami emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and adhering to well-structured planning during one-day matches. His unwavering commitment to giving his all, regardless of his role, underlines the collective determination within the squad. Shami's thoughts also extend to the impact of key players like Jasprit Bumrah on the team's strength, particularly in the white-ball format.

He further added "Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I am always on. I do not have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I do not have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play. There is only one goal, to go and give our 100 per cent, the result will come running to us if we give our 100 per cent."

"So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan. There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I do not think that there is any difficulty in any ball. For a long time, we did not have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him. You sometimes feel like ‘I wish this player was there’, to make your combination set. So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong. So you know having Jassi in the team has made us stronger, he’s looking fit and he’s playing well, hopefully, we have a good Asia Cup."

Bumrah made his return from a back injury that had kept him away from the game since last year's Asia Cup in August-September during the T20I series against Ireland this month. Bumrah not only led a new-look Men in Blue to a 2-0 series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm. He took four wickets in two games, with the best bowling figures of 2/15.

This perspective aligns with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif's commendation of Shami's prowess, discussing his form and contribution in the absence of other key players. Kaif's insights amplify the anticipation surrounding Shami's performance and its potential challenges for renowned opponents like Babar Azam.

Notably, Shami had won the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a total of 28 scalps.

He said "Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler, his form is also very good. And even in Bumrah’s absence, he managed the bowling very well. Even his form in the IPL was great. So he has a lot of talent. In my opinion, Babar Azam is going to have a lot of difficulty facing Mohammed Shami."

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

