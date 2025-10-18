New Delhi [India], October 18 : Former flamboyant Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes India has a blend of youth and experience, which is the key to "success" in ODI cricket ahead of the three-match series down under.

India's 15-member squad is a mix of prospects, including captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and others. At the same time, established mainstays Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer bring along a wealth of experience with them. For Hayden, India's combination is the formula for success.

"Success in ODI cricket, in my opinion, you have to have a squad of good youth and good experience as well. That's exactly what ODI cricket is meant for, Team India. The youthful energy of a Jaiswal versus the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The same goes for the ball as well," Hayden said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

The ODI leg, scheduled to commence on Sunday in Perth, will see the return of India's bigwigs, Rohit and Virat, to the international circuit for the first time since March. Their last appearance dates back to the final of the Champions Trophy on March 9, which ended with India lifting the title on an unbeaten note.

Since the historic moment, Rohit and Virat have transitioned into one-format players after bidding adieu to the Test format in May. As fans prepare for their return, Hayden didn't shy away from praising "gold star" Virat for his remarkable "athletic ability" and the standards that he brings to the table.

"India has got that really nice balance at the moment between great athletic ability, which Virat himself has kind of brought on. He has been a gold star of standards when it comes to energy, passion and commitment to the shorter versions. Some of these older boys will be eying off the 2027 World Cup as well, so they want to stand up and want to get amongst the action here in Australia," he concluded.

A new era will begin in the series opener as Gill will make his debut as India's ODI captain after being passed down the baton during the squad announcement earlier this month. The three 50-over fixtures will mark the commencement of India's preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

