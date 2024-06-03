Hayden, Collingwood reveal their picks for finalists of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Former cricketers Matthew Hayden and Paul Collingwood predicted England, India, the West Indies, and, "unfortunately" Australia as the finalist of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The marquee event kicked off on June 1 with the co-hosts USA successfully chasing down the third-highest total in the tournament history against Canada - 195.

According to Geo News, former opening batter Hayden picked India and Australia as the finalists of the tournament.

While Collingwood backed England and co-hosts West Indies as the two finalists of the ongoing edition.

"Top two is going to be England and the West Indies, I think they will go all the way," Collingwood said.

Earlier, Collingwood's former compatriot Graeme Swann picked his final four for the ongoing edition of the tournament. He believes England, India, the West Indies, and, "unfortunately," England's arch-rival Australia will reach the final. He chose the West Indies, ahead of the likes of Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand.

"The top four teams I would go for are India and England, and then Australia, unfortunately, and then the West Indies," Swann told ANI.

The 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has also revealed his predictions for the finalists of the ongoing tournament. He picked India, West Indies and Pakistan as his top picks and hopes that Australia misses out on the spot.

"I'm hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan three, and no Australians (laughs)," Yuvraj said during an event in the US.

Before the commencement of the tournament, Yuvraj was named the ambassador of the T20 World Cup. The 2007 World Cup winner backed his side to lift the trophy for the first time since 2007, but only if they believed in themselves.

"I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and plays to their own strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. And that's what I believe in," Yuvraj said.

"I think that's the reason why we won. We focused on where, and how we are good and the things that we need to do rather than thinking of where the opposition was going to harm us. We have the match winners," he added.

India are placed in Group A and will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

