Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden named young South African star Tristan Stubbs as an "X-Factor" for Proteas in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The young generation of South African cricketers, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, etc, would have to be a great support system to the veterans as the country aims to secure their first-ever world title in cricket as they take on Australia during the WTC final at Lord's from June 11 onwards.

Hayden, speaking to Star Sports, named Stubbs an "X-Factor," comparing his style to England great Kevin Pietersen, who also happens to be Stubbs' mentor as part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hayden said, "Someone like Tristan Stubbs, I think, can be a bit of an X-factor. Similar to the way that Kevin Peterson was in the England side against Australia, who can come out, start dominate."

"We have seen his hitting ability through the IPLs. Not that that has a great deal of relevance, but he is a very powerful unit. A very conventional hitter of the ball. Tall, big body position and great hands that he can hit down the ground. So he can be a threat," he added.

Stubbs made his Test debut for the Proteas during the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle, scoring 500 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 33.33, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 122. He scored his centuries against Bangladesh (away from home) and Sri Lanka (at home).

The 24-year-old, who also bowls useful part-time spin and can also take up wicketkeeping gloves if needed, is coming after a solid IPL season for DC, where he exhibited his ability to bat under a variety of positions in the middle-order. In 14 matches, he scored 300 runs in 13 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 150.75. His best score was 41*.

Stubbs also has a strong first-class cricket record, having made 1,701 runs in 26 matches and 41 innings at an average of 45.97 and a strike rate of almost 60, with seven centuries and two fifties. His best score is 302*.

South Africa and Australia announced their squads for the World Test Championship Final on Monday, 13 May.

South Africa squad for WTC final: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor