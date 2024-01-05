Hazlewood leads Australia's fightback as Pakistan lose 7 for 68 in 2nd innings (Day 03, Stumps)

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood helped the hosts to come back on day three of the final Test match against Pakistan in Sydney on Friday.

At Stumps, Pakistan stand at 68/7 and lead by 82 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan (6*) and Aamer Jamal (0*) on the crease.

29.2 overs were played in the third session on day three of the Test match, where 78 runs were scored and the bowlers of both sides picked 11 wickets.

During Australia's first inning, Travis Head (10 runs from 29 balls) was nipped out by Aamer Jamal in the 84th over. However, Australia gave a good fightback with a crucial half-century partnership between Mitchell Marsh (54 runs from 113 balls) and Alex Carey (38 runs from 58 balls). Carey was dismissed just before the tea when the hosts were just 24 runs away from Pakistan's total with four wickets in hand.

Aamer Jamal picked up six wickets which helped Pakistan to bundle out Australia at 299/10.

Only Saim Ayub (33 runs from 53 bals) and Babar Azam (23 runs from 52 balls) were the standout batters for the visitors, rest ended their knock on a duck after Hazlewood led a rampant in Sydney.

Hazlewood bagged four wickets on day three to lead the Aussie bowling attack and snatch the driver's seat of the game from the visitors.

Recapping the second session of day three, a half-century by Mitchell Marsh in the third successive Test and his partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey put Australia within touching distance of a lead at the end of the second session on Friday.

At Tea, Australia is 289/6, with Marsh (50*) unbeaten. Australia started the second session at 199/4, with Travis Head and Marsh unbeaten at six each.

Head continued his disappointing run in the series in the series, being trapped lbw by Aamer Jamal for just 10. Australia was five down at 205 runs. Then, Marsh and Alex Carey started to rebuild the innings after the early wicket.

Australia reached the 250-run mark in 94 overs. Marsh brought up his fourth half-century in five innings of this Test series in 107 balls, with five boundaries. Just a few balls before the session end, Sajid Khan cleaned up Carey for 38 off 58 balls, with three fours.

