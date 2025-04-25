"Hazlewood will get nod ahead of Boland if...": Ravi Shastri on Australian bowling lineup for ICC WTC final

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Former Indian head coach and legend Ravi Shastri has shared his thoughts on the fast bowlers Australia should pick for the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's, as per ICC official website.

The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia enter the one-off Test in London with a wealth of riches in their pace bowling department.

With skipper Pat Cummins, left-arm Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland are likely vying for three fast bowling berths in Australia's XI.

Ravi Shastri indicated that if, Hazlewood is fit he would be selected over Boland for the match due to his experience in English conditions and his ability to utilize the slope at Lord's.

"It will be a very tough choice, but if Hazlewood is fit, then he gets the nod ahead of Boland, If Hazlewood is fit to do that, he will definitely get the nod for two reasons. One, the English conditions, two, Lord's with the slope," Ravi Shastri said as quoted by ICC.

Shastri compared Hazlewood's bowling style to former Australian seamer Glenn McGrath and highlighted McGrath's impressive record at Lord's, especially when bowling from the commentary box end.

"And the reason I say Lord's slope is Hazlewood is most likened to Glenn McGrath. And you've got to just check Glenn McGrath's record at Lord's, with the slope around and bowling from the Commentary Box end...He (McGrath) could be lethal with the ball either seaming back or going away and from either end, to be honest and I think Hazlewood can do something similar with his height," he added.

Hazlewood was excluded from three of the five Tests in the recent contest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, and subsequently from Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year due to calf problems.

The 34-year-old has since made a comeback to competitive cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has shown good form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking 16 wickets in nine matches.

