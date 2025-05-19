"He analyses his game himself and wants to attack": Aashish Kapoor lauds Sai Sudharsan

New Delhi [India], May 19 : In a dominant display of clean, calculated hitting, Sai Sudharsan reminded everyone why he's one of the brightest batting talents in the country. His unbeaten 108 off just 61 balls, laced with twelve boundaries and four sixes, powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a thumping 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) as they chased down a daunting 200-run target with an over to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While Sudharsan's fireworks lit up the scoreboard, what stood out was the method behind the madness, a hallmark of his evolving game. Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Aashish Kapoor shed light on the youngster's refined approach at the post-match press conference.

"Sai Sudharsan analyses his game himself and wants to attack," Kapoor said.

"If you see, he is attacking and still getting boundaries, not hitting sixes. If he gets that one ball which is short or something he can play, he gets a six off that but the rest of the shots are proper cricket attacking shots along the ground," he added.

Kapoor credited Sudharsan's growing awareness at the crease, especially early in his innings.

"All the cut shots, the flicks that he plays. He is more aware to play these kind of shots at the start of his innings, which the percentage was less last year but has become better this year," he noted.

Sudharsan is at the top with 617 runs in 12 matches, with five fifties and a hundred.

Recapping the match, the GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field.

After DC lost Faf Du Plessis early, a 90-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 in 19 balls, with a four and three sixes) and cameos from skipper Axar Patel (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (21* in 10 balls, with two sixes) helped DC reach 199/3. KL had a solid 45-run stand for the third wicket and a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar and Stubbs, respectively.

Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan each got a wicket.

However, DC's bowling struggled against ultra-consistent Shubman Gill (93* in 53 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (108* in just 61 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes). They put on a dominant 205 run partnership, helping GT win with an over left.

