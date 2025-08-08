He batted consistently, which was extremely important for India: Parthiv Patel on Jadeja's vital role in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Former Indian wicketkeeper/batter Parthiv Patel has lauded World No.1 all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's vital role in India's batting performances during the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England earlier this month.

Jadeja was the fourth-highest run scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy; he slammed 516 runs in five matches at an average of 86.00, including five fifties and a hundred. With the ball, Jadeja took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 72.42.

"The value of the 516 runs scored by Jadeja increases significantly because, in the first Test match, India suffered two batting collapses. That's when the contribution of batters at number six and seven becomes crucial, and Ravindra Jadeja's name naturally comes up, as he occupies that position. After that, there wasn't a single batting collapse in the rest of the series. The way he batted and the consistency he showed were extremely important for India," JioHotstar expert Parthiv Patel said.

Jadeja continued his love affair with English conditions. His aggregate of 1,158 runs in England now puts him third among Indians, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar (1,575) and Rahul Dravid (1,376).

Jadeja's ten scores of fifty or more are the joint second-most for India in England, again behind Tendulkar's 12. Remarkably, among touring cricketers in any country, only Garry Sobers, with 1,820 runs and 62 wickets, has more runs and wickets than Jadeja's 1,158 and 34 in England.

Jadeja also shattered a handful of milestones after surpassing former Indian batter VVS Laxman for most runs by an Indian batting at number six or lower in a Test series on the third day of the fifth fixture against England.

Jadeja continued to be the biggest thorn for England bowlers and breezed past the 500-run mark in the series, marking the first instance of three Indian players crossing that landmark in a bilateral Test series.

The 36-year-old breezed past Laxman's tally of 474, which he garnered during India's tour of the West Indies in 2002.

India's tour of England concluded on a dramatic 2-2 series draw on Monday at The Oval in London.

India defied the odds, rebuked the win predictions heavily favouring England and stood triumphant with a narrow six-run victory in front of a jam-packed crowd.

