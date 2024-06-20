"He brought a lot to the group": England batter Salt hails Pollard after win over WI

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 20 : England batter Philip Salt showered praise on Three Lions batting consultant Kieron Pollard for a crucial Super Eights win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 over West Indies on Thursday.

Salt was named the Player of the Match during England's 8-wicket win over the Caribbeans at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The English opener played a blistering knock of 87 runs from 47 balls. He slammed 7 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Salt said that Pollard had brought a lot of valuable things to the England squad.

"Pollard's brought a lot to the group but I'd say that the most valuable thing I've taken so far (from him) is constructing that run chase. We've spoken a lot about taking eights from one side to take twelves from the other and that's 200 [runs]," Salt was quoted by ICC as saying.

The England batter added that putting up such a performance wasn't that easy.

"It sounds so simple to say it but putting that into action there wasn't really. After a point in time out there, I knew I slowed down. I knew I hadn't got much strike but I knew that If I just get through that period, then we're going to be in a good position and I can have a good dip, a good calculated risk at the seamers," he added.

Salt further added that the win against West Indies gave them the confidence and momentum that will push them in the right direction.

"But, yes, I feel like in tournament cricket, you need a bit of confidence and momentum at the right time and you need it to keep building. So, to get a win against the hosts tonight gives us the first push in that direction," he added.

The Three Lions won their Super Eight match against the West Indies by 8-wicket at the T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet. After keeping the West Indies to 180 runs with superb death bowling, England's openers got the team off to a strong start with a 67-run opening stand. Following the dismissals of captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Salt stitched a partnership for 97 runs off 44 balls to win the match.

In their upcoming Super Eights match, England will take on South Africa on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor