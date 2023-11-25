"He brought best out of best in many players": Ambati Rayudu heaps praise on MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Former India batter Ambati Rayudu hailed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, saying that he has brought the best out of many cricketers including foreign players.

Speaking to BeerBiceps' podcast on his YouTube channel, Rayudu said the former India skipper honed and mentored many cricketing talents during his illustrious career.

Rayudu added that match results show that Dhoni's decisions in a game were right most of the time.

The 38-year-old added that no one can question the CSK skipper's decisions now since he has been so successful in the game.

"I mean see everybody knows that he has brought the best out of the best in so many players and across formats, even he has brought out the best in many foreigners that have played for CSK. I think he has it in him. I don't even know how to express it because he is either blessed or he has cultivated it over so many years of playing the sport. But many times I wonder why is he doing something that I wouldn't think is appropriate. But at the end of the day, results show that he was right and he's right 99.9 per cent of the time, that shows he knows what he is doing and he has done it for such a long time and so successfully that I don't think anybody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions now because he's been so successful," Rayudu said.

The former India batter further added that the 42-year-old will tell every other player subtly and that's what they expect from the skipper.

"Of course, it doesn't matter. He is our leader so I mean he doesn't shout just for the sake of shouting. But he will tell them subtly that this is what is expected types," he added.

In the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise to get hold of the extravagant trophy for the record fifth time. In the final match of the previous season of IPL, Dhoni's side snatched a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

