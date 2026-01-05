"He can get under your skin": Michael Neser on Stokes-Labuschagne face-off

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Marnus Labuschagne was at the centre of attention on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, making his presence felt with both bat and ball while also engaging in a fiery on-field exchange with England captain Ben Stokes late on Monday.

The Australian batter appeared to get under Stokes' skin during a heated moment just before stumps while he was batting. However, Stokes had the final say as he dismissed Labuschagne for 48 in the first innings, denying him a half-century. Labuschagne's knock came off 68 deliveries and played a key role in Australia's reply.

When asked about the confrontation during the post-day press conference, Michael Neser brushed aside the incident, "Not a clue..."

He later explained Labuschagne's competitive nature, saying, "It's just the fact that he's such a strong competitor that he can get under your skin. It's just Marnus for you."

Labuschagne also impressed with the ball earlier, showcasing his value as a part-time option. Speaking about his bowling, Neser said, "He loves bowling. We've seen it in (Sheffield) Shield cricket. It's not a surprise to us, because he's actually done that role quite often in Shield cricket and got a fair few wickets bowling short."

He removed Jamie Smith, who was well set on 46. Smith fell into the trap, going after a short ball and finding a fielder on the boundary just before lunch.

Highlighting Labuschagne's bowling skills further, Neser added, "It's not like it's just a fluke. He's actually practiced it. The one thing about Marnus is his quicker ball is actually quite a lot quicker - he was in the 130s (kph) and then he can bowl anywhere from 112 to 130, so it's quite hard to get a read on him when he's going like that."

England were bowled out for 384 in their first innings. Australia responded strongly and ended Day 2 on 166/2, with Travis Head leading the charge. The opener was unbeaten on 91 off 87 balls, while Michael Neser was at the other end on 1, as Australia looked well placed heading into the next day.

