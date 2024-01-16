"He can't wait to get out there": Pat Cummins on Steve Smith's new role

Adelaide [Australia], January 16 : Ahead of Australia's first Test match against West Indies in Adelaide, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins opened up on Steven Smith and said that he can't wait to open for the home side.

While speaking ahead of the first Test match against the Caribbeans, the Aussie skipper said that the "new ball" excites Smith.

"He can't wait to get out there. Also think the new ball, maybe [there will be] a few more scoring options. It's something that excites him," Cummins said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Following David Warner's retirement, Smith has moved to the top of the order leaving the number four spot for Cameron Green in Australia's upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies which will begin on January 17 in Adelaide.

When asked about Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, the 30-year-old reassured them that they remain firmly in Test consideration for the Aussies.

"Obviously private phone calls, but no real surprises. We love what they both are doing in first-class cricket. We love what they bring to any side they're playing in. They're doing all the right things. Unfortunately, they both just missed out on this one. So [the] message was 'don't change'," he added.

On Tuesday, Australia and West Indies named their playing eleven for the upcoming first Test match of the two-game series in Adelaide.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor