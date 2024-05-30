"He complements rest of attack really well": Tim Paine pitches for Ellis' inclusion in Australia's playing 11

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Former wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine thinks that right-arm seamer Nathan Ellis should be in Australia's bowling line-up for the T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States.

Ellis has struggled to establish a permanent spot in Australia's T20 squad despite good performances in 14 matches, only one of which has been at home. He was a reserve for Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup victory in the UAE, but he did not make the squad for the 2022 tournament at home.

"I think Australia has a great opportunity, and I hope they take it in this World Cup, and that is to pick Nathan Ellis. He would be my third quick. I think he just complements the other guys really well, he's got a different skillset, comes from a different angle, different height, and think some variety in the attack will be really important to win this World Cup," Paine said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"I know you are going to ask me straightaway who aren't you playing...I'm going to go Mitchell Starc, [he] is my out-and-out number one quick, I'm picking him, obviously going with Adam Zampa, and I'm doing to decide between Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins," the former right-hand batter added.

"I'm going to pick one of them and I'm going to go with Nathan Ellis' all-round skills, his ability to bowl all through the powerplay, I think his slower balls, he's clever. His international record for the opportunities that he's been given is outstanding and I think now is the right time...that's not to say they [Cummins and Hazlewood] are not the best couple of bowlers in the country, they are outstanding bowlers, and will continue to be, I just think Nathan Ellis complements the rest of that attack really, really well," the 39-year-old concluded.

Ellis appeared only once for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024. In Australia's first warm-up match against Namibia, he took 1 for 17 in four overs.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. Australia has been grouped in Group B along with arch-rivals England, Oman, Scotland and Namibia.

Earlier this month, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with Mitchell Marsh as team skipper.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.Travelling

Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor