"He either breaks my bat or breaks my foot...": Suryakumar Yadav opens up on practice with Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 12 : Following the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on facing right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the nets during practice sessions.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped MI seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The World Number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav asserted that MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan did the job for the team and after the completion of 10 overs, the team was thinking of finishing as early as they could in order to better the net run rate.

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left. When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing," Suryakumar said in the post-match interview.

The 33-year-old player further stated that he just tries to play according to the field and practices these shots in the nets during the practice sessions.

"I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most. The management told him (Ishan Kishan) to go out and enjoy, he has worked really hard on his batting and is just enjoying the fruits now. It's been almost 2-3 years since I batted against him (Bumrah) in the nets, because he either breaks my bat or breaks my foot," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After dismissing Virat (3) and Will Jacks (8) early, MI bowlers were smashed all over the park by skipper Faf Du Plessis (61 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (50 in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes). Both put on an 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, some fine finishing and shotmaking by Dinesh Karthik (53* in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Besides Bumrah (5/21), Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal also took a wicket each.

In the run chase, Ishan Kishan (69 in 34 balls, with seven fours and five sixes), Rohit Sharma (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 in 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes) did not give RCB a chance to breathe and sealed the win in 15.3 overs.

Bumrah was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

After this win, MI is seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. RCB is in the ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.

