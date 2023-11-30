"He gives us freedom": Ravi Bishnoi shares his experience of playing under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 30 : Lebgreak spinner Ravi Bishnoi talked about his experience under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy during India's five-match T20I series against Australia ahead of the fourth 20-over clash in Raipur.

Bishnoi has thrived during the white ball series against the Baggy Greens, scalping six wickets in three games. He has emerged as Surya's go-to player, especially during the middle overs.

The young spinner talked about his experience during the series stating that the players get the freedom but results are expected to be delivered in return.

"As a captain, Surya bhai gives us freedom and full right to choose the type of deliveries, the length, line and field set-up. But you have to execute your plan. He has given us every right but he demands the result from us as well. He is leading well you can see it in the past two to three matches so yeah he is doing well," Bishnoi said in the pre-match press conference.

Under Surya's leadership, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in the first two games. The Indian team was denied of series triumph in the third T20I by star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's record ton.

Surya will continue to assume the leadership in the T20I format during India's tour of South Africa next month and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will act as his deputy. Bishnoi is also a part of the squad and will look to contribute massively during the tour.

But before that series, Surya will be keen to settle the T20I affair against the Baggy Greens.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

