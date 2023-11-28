"He got an MBA degree and came back home": R Ashwin on Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians

In a surprising development for the Indian Premier League (IPL), star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans. This move has sparked discussions within the Indian cricket team, considering Pandya's successful stint with Mumbai Indians before his departure to Gujarat Titans.

Pandya made a name for himself as a T20 sensation with the Mumbai Indians before his departure to Gujarat Titans. In his inaugural season as captain for the Gujarat-based franchise, he led them to the IPL title, and in the subsequent season, the team finished as runners-up.

The trade between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans took place ahead of the IPL 2024 season, bringing Pandya back to his initial franchise. During his two significant years with Gujarat Titans, Pandya played a pivotal role in their campaigns, showcasing exceptional leadership skills.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Pandya's teammate in the Indian cricket team and a player for Rajasthan Royals, shared his perspective on the move. Ashwin described Pandya's journey as akin to sending a son out into the world, allowing him to gain valuable experience and return enriched. "So he basically went to GT, became a leader, got an MBA degree and came back home. It's crazy, man. He has won a title and become a runner-up, and he became a title by the margin of one ball, here and there," Ashwin commented on his YouTube channel.

Vikram Solanki, the Team Director of Gujarat Titans, acknowledged Pandya's instrumental role in the team's success over the last two seasons. Solanki expressed gratitude for Pandya's contributions, mentioning, "As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final."

Solanki further stated, "He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

Reflecting on another aspect of the IPL trade, Solanki also spoke highly of Shubman Gill, who is set to lead Gujarat Titans. Solanki praised Gill's growth as both a batter and a leader in cricket over the past two years at the highest level of the game. "His maturity and skill are evident in his on-field performance, and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," Solanki added.

As the IPL buzz intensifies, fans eagerly anticipate how these strategic team changes will shape the upcoming season.