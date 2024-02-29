"He has credentials to get where Dhoni reached...": Kumble praises Dhruv Jurel

New Delhi [India], February 29 : Former India spinner Anil Kumble has said that wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has the potential to reach the level of success that former India skipper MS Dhoni attained in his career.

Jurel played a stellar role in India's match-winning performance in the fourth Test against England with his valuable knocks in the first and second innings. He scored 90 runs in the first innings and played an unbeaten winning knock of 39 runs in the second innings.

Jurel made his debut in the third Test at Rajkot as he replaced KS Bharat.

"Oh yes, there's Rishabh Pant. We don't know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes," Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

The 53-year-old further stated that Jurel has been exceptional so far especially against the speedsters. He also said that Jurel will get better as he plays more matches.

"He's been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional. Yeah, I mean it's not been easy for KS Bharat," the former India head coach added.

In the ongoing series, England lost their third consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match of the series from March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor