New Delhi [India], December 20 : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin opined about wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ashwin believes it is a gift that cricket has given to Ishan, and he's back in the Indian team for only one reason, he has given cricket the respect it deserves.

Kishan returns to the side as a second wicketkeeper-batter choice on the back of a title-winning campaign for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) recently, where he also emerged as the top run-getter.

"This is a gift that cricket has given to Ishan Kishan. Many people from outside can guess what it is, and some may say it's unfair. But life comes back in circles. The reason Ishan was not in the team earlier, and how he has come back now, has only one reason. He has given cricket the respect it deserves," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

Ishan, who had a marvellous SMAT 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, has returned to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023.

He top-scored in SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at 57.44, including two centuries and two fifties, including a century in the final against Haryana, and striking at over 197.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-man squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Shubman Gill, who has been the vice-captain of the T20I team, dropped amid fitness and form concerns, and Axar Patel returning to deputy duties.

Ashwin highlighted Ishan's consistent performances in the Buchi Babu Trophy, Ranji Trophy prep, SMAT, and first-class cricket, earning him a spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

"He played in the Buchi Babu Trophy. A player like Ishan Kishan came and represented Jharkhand in the tournament held in Chennai. He was the number one performer in Ranji Trophy preparations for Jharkhand and once again scored runs in first-class cricket. In SMAT, he led the team to victory, and he also performed exceptionally well. That's why this is not about Ishan Kishan the person; it's about Ishan Kishan the cricketer, who went through the yards of the game, respected the game, and hence succeeded," he added.

India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States and will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).

