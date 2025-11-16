"He has got a good motor....": Gillespie backs Doggett for Test debut at Perth Ashes opener

Melbourne [Australia], November 16 : Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie feels that uncapped quick Brendan Doggett is good to go for the Ashes series opener at Perth with Josh Hazlewood out due to injury, pointing out that the 31-year-old has "got a good motor".

In a massive setback for Australia, after injuries to skipper Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott, another mainstay of the Aussie pace attack, Hazlewood, has been ruled out of the first Test at Perth due to a hamstring injury which first surfaced during the Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales (NSW). Scans eventually revealed a hamstring injury after he was initially cleared. All-rounder Michael Neser was added to the side after that. But with only Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as guaranteed starters, Doggett has a shot at the prestigious Baggy Green cap.

Speaking on ABC Radio, as quoted by cricket.com.au, Gillespie said, "He is one of the quicker bowlers in Australia."

"Got a good motor, he is a greyhound and is as fit as a fiddle. He is ready to go," he added.

The ex-pacer admitted that England would "sniff an opportunity" without Cummins and Hazlewood, but he is confident that the Aussie seam attack is good enough to get the job done.

In 50 first-class matches, Doggett has taken 190 wickets at an average of 26.46, with best figures of 6/15, including nine five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer.

Hazlewood, who has 295 Test scalps in 76 matches to his name, is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 after Mitchell Starc, with 14 wickets in three matches. He bowled impressively in last month's white-ball series against India and again showcased strong rhythm during his recent Shield appearance.

Australia will aim to secure a dominant win against England in the Ashes series and maintain its grip on the top spot in the WTC 2025-27 rankings. England, on the other hand, is positioned sixth in the WTC points table and will look to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time since 2011.

Australia's updated squad for the first Ashes Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

