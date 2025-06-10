"He has got hands faster than a pickpocket": Ravi Shastri hail MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills

London [UK], June 10 : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills during the ICC Hall of Fame event in London, hilariously comparing the speed of his hand to that of a "pickpocketeer."

Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during a ceremony. He became the 11th Indian cricketer to join the illustrious company.

Speaking during the event about Dhoni, Ravi Shastri asserted, "He had hands faster than that of a pickpocket. If you're ever in India, going for a big game, especially in Ahmedabad, you don't want MS behind you; watch that back. The wallet will disappear."

"He gets out for zero is the same, he wins the World Cup is the same, he gets a hundred the same, two hundred the same. There is absolutely, you know, no difference," he added.

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.

Reacting to his presence in the august company, the former India skipper stated that this honour would stay with him forever.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," said Dhoni as quoted by ICC.

Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's sixth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more interesting.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

Dhoni, known as Chennai Super Kings' "Thala" (leader), played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56. He was the winning captain of India's ICC T20 WC 2007 winning team.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests. As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in ICC Test Rankings.

He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series. The people's favourite 'Mahi' led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

When Dhoni broke into the national team in 2004, few could have foreseen just how profoundly the then 23-year-old would go on to redefine the role of a wicketkeeper-batter. It wasn't a question of talent, that was evident, but rather how much of an outlier he appeared compared to his predecessors.

His glove work defied convention. Dhoni's technique behind the stumps was unorthodox, yet extraordinarily effective. He turned wicketkeeping into an art form of its own, affecting run-outs off deflections, completing stumpings in the blink of an eye, and pulling off catches with a style all his own.

With the bat, he brought brute force and power-hitting to the wicketkeeper-batter's role that was traditionally reserved for steady, lower-order contributors. At a time when Indian wicketkeepers were expected to play it safe, Dhoni came out swinging, both literally and metaphorically.

It was not the smoothest of starts in Dhoni's international career; his ODI debut in December 2004 ended with a run-out for a duck, but it didn't take long for him to make an impression. Promoted up the order against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005, he lit up the stage with a blistering 148 off 123 balls, a knock that announced his arrival to India and the world.

Just a few months later, in October, Dhoni delivered another unforgettable performance. Once again promoted in the batting order, this time against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, he unleashed a whirlwind 183* off 145 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and 10 sixes. The innings remains the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in men's ODIs to this day.

It was also the highest score in a successful run chase at the time, offering an early glimpse into the calm, calculated finisher Dhoni would go on to become.

And thus began the story of one of Indian cricket's most iconic careers, a journey marked by unconventional brilliance, unflinching composure, and an uncanny ability to deliver when it mattered most.

MS Dhoni's early performances had already marked him out as a player of composure and clarity. It was enough for the selectors to take a bold call and hand him the captaincy for the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007.

The timing was delicate. India had endured a disappointing exit in the group stage of the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, and the squad for the T20 edition was a young, largely untested group, missing many of the senior stalwarts of Indian cricket. Expectations were modest where India were far from tournament favourites.

But under Dhoni's leadership, a new generation of players emerged - Rohit Sharma, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, among others - all playing fearless cricket

That approach paid off spectacularly. India went on to lift the trophy, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final and etching their names in history as the first T20 World Champions.

India came close to victory in the subsequent editions under Dhoni's captaincy, including an appearance in the final of the 2014 edition and semi-finals of 2016.

The victory not only sparked a new era of Indian cricket but confirmed that the future of its leadership was in safe hands. What followed was a period of sustained success across formats and the rise of Dhoni as one of the most influential captains the game has ever seen.

India's rise under Dhoni's leadership wasn't limited to white-ball cricket; it extended seamlessly into the red-ball arena as well. Under his captaincy in December 2009, India reached the summit of Test cricket, claiming the No.1 spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings for the first time since its inception in 2003.

As a batter, Dhoni continued to defy convention, even more so in the Test format. His unorthodox technique and aggressive instincts seemed ill-suited to the patience and precision Test cricket demanded. Yet, time and again, he found a way to make it work.

He did not take long to stamp his presence in the longest format. In just his fifth Test match, against arch-rivals Pakistan in Faisalabad, Dhoni hammered a counter-attacking 148 off 153 balls.

A year later, he proved he could thrive in testing conditions too. At Lord's, Dhoni walked out early on the final day with India reeling at 145/5. In challenging conditions, he scored a gritty 76* and stitched together a crucial 86-run partnership with VVS Laxman. Even after Laxman's dismissal, Dhoni stood firm with the tail to secure a hard-fought draw, which helped India seal a rare series win in England, their first in the country since 1986.

Among Dhoni's many memorable batting contributions in whites, none stood taller than his lone double-century, which came in 2013 at his adopted home ground in Chennai.

Australia had posted a formidable 380 in the first innings, and India found themselves under pressure at 196/4 when Dhoni walked out to bat. But what followed was one of the most iconic innings by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter where Dhoni unleashed a brutal 224, his highest Test score.

Built on vital century partnerships with Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhoni took India to a decisive 192-run lead, and his innings proved to be the turning point of the match.

Throughout his Test career, Dhoni faced numerous trials and tribulations both as a batter and captain until he called it quits in 2014. Yet, time and again, by fight or flight, he always found a way.

Few in Indian or world cricket can lay claim to having redefined the ODI format quite like MS Dhoni - whether as a finisher, captain or wicketkeeper.

It didn't take long for him to make his mark. In just his 40th ODI, Dhoni rose to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, becoming the fastest player to ever achieve the No.1 spot, a record that still stands today.

Dhoni's ODI legacy is studded with records, including the most stumpings in the format (123), the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper (183*), and the most matches as captain for India (200), to name a few. But the crowning moment of his career came in 2011, when he led India to World Cup glory after a 28-year wait.

Despite a relatively quiet tournament with the bat, Dhoni rose to the occasion when it mattered most. On the night of the final against Sri Lanka, he made a bold call to promote himself to No.4, a decision that would go down in Indian cricketing folklore.

Walking in at 114/3 with the final delicately balanced, Dhoni joined forces with Gautam Gambhir to stitch a vital 109-run stand, steadying the chase and taking India to the brink of glory.

Then, in trademark MS Dhoni fashion, he sealed the win with a towering six over long-on, a shot now etched in Indian cricketing history, sparking celebrations across the country and ending a 28-year wait for the World Cup.

He would go on to add another major title to his name, guiding India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. In a tense, rain-curtailed final against England, Dhoni's tactical acumen came to the fore once again, helping India lift the trophy and earning him the rare honour of being the only captain to win all three ICC men's white-ball titles.

Even in his final international appearance at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Dhoni was, as he so often had been, India's last hope. His run-out in the semi-final against New Zealand, a moment that broke a billion hearts, would prove to be his final act on the international stage.

Though his retirement came more than a year later, the silence that followed that dismissal felt like the closing chapter of an era. But by then, MS Dhoni had already etched himself into the fabric of Indian cricket, leaving behind memories and milestones that will be remembered for generations.

