"He has not been celebrated enough.....": Ramiz Raja on Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performances

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 : Former Pakistan cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja said that Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has not been celebrated enough as an all-rounder. calling him a "no-nonsense cricketer".

Ramiz's remarks come after the all-rounder's fine performance during the two-match series against Bangladesh at home. He was given the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 114 runs, including a counter-attacking century in the first Test at his home in Chennai and taking 11 wickets.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Ramiz said, "He (Ashwin) has not been celebrated as much as he should be as an all-rounder. If you look at his record, he is not less than anyone. He is a no-nonsense cricketer, takes everything in his stride. Even when he is the 12th man or is out of the team, there are no tantrums. He understands the team's situation and his responsibility,"

Ramiz said that whenever Ashwin gets a chance, he plays brilliantly and there is a lot to learn from the veteran.

"He is opinionated but not like he does a lot of critical analysis of anything off the field. He has an intelligent take on the game, which shows in his comments," he added.

The Indian all-rounder broke a lot of records and unlocked a lot of milestones in the series, both with the bat and the ball. He levelled with Sri Lankan great Mutthiah Muralitharan to become player with joint-most 'Player of the Series' records, with a total of 11.

In the Chennai Test, Ashwin scored a counter-attacking 113 in the first innings and took a six-wicket haul in the final innings to help his team win the game.

This was the fourth instance of Ashwin securing a century and five-wicket haul in a Test. Only England legend Ian Botham is ahead of Ashwin in this aspect, having managed to do this feat five times.

Also, this was Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Now, he has tied with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for joint second-most fifers in the longest format of the game. The only one ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67 five-wicket hauls.

Ashwin also went past 750 international wickets, becoming the 12th player in the world and second Indian to do so.

The veteran is considered as one of the finest Test all-rounders of the generation, with 3,423 runs in 102 Tests and 123 innings at an average of 26.74, with six centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 124. He has also taken 527 wickets at an average of 23.65, with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers. His best bowling figures in an innings are 7/59.

