"He has taken number four role very seriously": Kumble hails West Indies player Hope for Test ton

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble hailed West Indies' batter Shai Hope for scoring his first Test ton, saying that he has taken to his number four role seriously and his team could utilise him in the same role in their upcoming matches.

While India in on verge of completing a series white-wash with their scoreline reading 63/1 while chasing 121, Hope's converting his start into a big century and his 177-run stand for the third wicket with John Campbell were the key highlights of the West Indies innings after a follow on.

After being bundled out for 248 in response to India's 518/5 declared, the Windies responded bravely, first with a top-order resistance and then a 79-run 10th wicket stand, taking a 120-run lead in the match.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert, Kumble said that the batter's potential was always known, but his performance dipped after some good performances in 2017, particularly his twin tons against England at The Oval.

"West Indies went past the follow-on mark and ensured that India had to bat again. I thought Shai Hope was exceptional. We all know his potential. He has done it consistently in white-ball cricket. He had a great start to his Test career as well. I remember when I was a coach and we toured the West Indies, he played a practice game before the series started, batted brilliantly, got a hundred, and looked the part. Since then, his performances dipped a bit, but to get his first fifty after 31 innings and now a hundred today, he really looked solid. I am sure he's now taken that No. 4 role very seriously, and that is something the West Indies will want to build on moving forward," said Kumble.

Hope's Test stats have improved to 2,005 runs in 43 Tests, with three centuries and five fifties in 82 innings with an average of 25.37.

His numbers stand in stark contrast with his ODI numbers, his best format. In the 50-over format, he has scored 5,879 runs in 142 matches and 137 innings at an average of 50.24, with 18 centuries and 29 fifties and a best score of 170.

This year, on his return to Test cricket after a four-year absence, he has scored 279 runs in five Tests and 10 innings at an average of 27.90, including a century.

Hope has found his best success at number four, scoring 975 runs in 18 matches and 32 innings at an average of 32.50, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 118*.

At the end of the Day 4, India were 63/1, with KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) unbeaten. Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early.

The duo continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, with Greaves even bringing up his half-century in 85 balls, with three fours. However, their 79th-run stand for the 10th wicket was finally broken by Jasprit Bumrah, who got Seales caught for 32 in 67 balls (with a four and six) by Washington Sundar at deep square leg. WI was bundled out for 390 runs in 118.5 overs. After being forced to follow on after being bundled out for 248 in their first innings in response to India's 518/5 declared, the Windies got themselves a 120-run lead, giving India 121 runs to win.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) were the top bowlers for India, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with two wickets for 43 runs in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 declared and 63/1 (Sai Sudharsan 30*, KL Rahul 25*, Jomel Warrican 1/15) against West Indies: 248 and 390 (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44).

