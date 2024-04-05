"He has visited a specialist in Dubai": SRH head coach Vettori opens up Hasaranga's injury

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori gave a major update on Sri Lanka star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's injury and said that the 26-year-old has travelled to Dubai to consult with a specialist.

According to a previous report from ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga featured in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh with a substantial amount of pain in his left heel. The report further revealed that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) doctors have advised Hasaranga to get a medical opinion to understand the nature of the injury and how to manage it.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Vettori said that the Hyderabad-based franchise is currently waiting for Hasaranga's medical reports to come. The former New Zealand cricketer said that they are hoping that they will receive positive reports.

He added that the team management will decide on the Sri Lanka spinner's future after they receive the medical report.

"Hasaranga has visited a specialist in Dubai and we are waiting for the reports to come. We are just hopeful that positive reports come out, and as soon as we have the reports, we will be making the decision," Vettori said.

Talking about Mayank Agarwal's current form, the head coach added that the 33-year-old batter played a stunning knock in the first game.

However, Vettori added that he displayed sloppy performance in the last two matches of the franchise.

"Mayank gave us what we wanted in the first game but in the last two games, he missed out. That's the nature of the game and for Mayank, it's all about countering. He is working hard and rectifying things," he added.

In SRH's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mayank scored 32 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 152.38. In the last two matches, the 33-year-old could only score 11 and 16 runs.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their upcoming match of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH are coming into this game after conceding a 7-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Sunrisers hold the seventh place on the IPL 2024 standings with just two points by their name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor