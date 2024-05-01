New Delhi [India], May 1 : Following the announcement of India's squad for the ICC Men's 20 World Cup 2024, Australia's legendary cricketer Tom Moody believes that left-hand batter Rinku Singh should have been included in the squad as he is a super player and deserves every opportunity that comes his way.

Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

"I really feel for Rinku Singh. He is a super player and deserves every opportunity that comes his way. He has had a difficult IPL purely because of opportunity, not because of form. He is not out of form. He is out of runs. For selectors, it had nothing to do with form, it had everything to do with the fact that Dube gives them more flexibility with their combinations and balance, balancing their side with two spinners or three spinners," Moody

India have added two wicket-keepers, including Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, to their squad. Star batter Virat Kohli, who has been slamming runs in the ongoing IPL 2024, has also been added to the squad.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserved players.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

