"He is already becoming a leader....": McCullum on Jacob Bethell ahead of India Tests

London [UK], June 12 : Ahead of England's five-match Test series against India at home, head coach Brendon McCullum hailed young all-rounder Jacob Bethell, saying that he is already becoming a "leader" in the dressing room and has a "good life in front of him".

Bethell, 21, will be among players' to watch out for as a new-look English squad kickstarts their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 against India, who are themselves transitioning from retirements of star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma from Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin in international cricket.

He impressed during the white-ball series against West Indies, scoring knocks of 82 and 17 in ODIs, while playing quickfire cameos of 23*, 26 and 36* during T20Is. He also picked two wickets in the ODI series and four in T20Is, sealing his reputation as a solid all-round package.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McCullum said about Bethell, "Bethell has a good life in front of him."

"For a 21-year-old, he's got a real poise, and that allows him to go out there and be present and show off his flair and talent.

"The world is his oyster. He is already becoming a leader in the dressing room which is what you want," he continued.

He also said that the pair of Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett in the white-ball, reminds him of the opening pair of Zak Crawley and Duckett in Tests.

"We know how good Duckett is, but the power that Smith possesses is amazing.

"These guys are fearless, and if you add the craft, then you hope you end up with a rounded player," he concluded.

Jamie played as an opener during the white-ball series against England, scoring 37, 0 and 64 in ODIs, while he played knocks of 38, 4 and 60 in T20Is.

On the other hand, Duckett made scores of 58, 0 and 60 in ODIs while he had knocks of 1, 30 and 84 in T20Is.

The series will take place from June to August, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England's squad for the first Test against India after his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain injury.

Jacob Bethell has returned to the squad, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are both back after missing England's win over Zimbabwe with niggles.England's squad has changed significantly since their 4-1 series defeat in India last year.

James Anderson retired shortly after that tour, while Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson have also been discarded. India have also undergone a transition, with R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all retiring and Shubman Gill taking on the captaincy for the first time.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several members of their squad ahead to play for India A against the Lions, and the rest of their touring party will arrive in the UK on Friday.

Playing XI for first Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

