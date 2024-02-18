"He is an exceptional player": Former Delhi coach Rajkumar Sharma lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi [India], February 18 : After India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 214 run knock in the third Test against England on Sunday, former Delhi coach Rajkumar Sharma heaped praise on the 22-year-old and called him an "exceptional player".

While speaking to ANI, Rajkumar congratulated Jaiswal for playing an unbeaten 214-run knock on day four of the Rajkot Test.

"I congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal and team India he is an exceptional player and now India is in the lead in this match," Rajkumar told ANI.

Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first Indian to score two double-hundreds against England in Tests during the fourth day of the third Test match in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jaiswal's first double ton against England came in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, where he scored 209 runs in India's first inning. The 22-year-old's second double hundred came in Rajkot when he played an unbeaten 214-run knock in the third Test match of the five-game series.

While speaking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to make the contracted players participate in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches, he added that state cricket plays a pivotal role in the well-being of the players.

"I welcome the decision of BCCI to make playing Ranji matches for international players mandatory as the state plays an important role in your well-being and if you play Ranji. New talents will learn many things from the players," he added.

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced that all contracted players must participate in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches. The decision is intended to encourage discipline and emphasize the importance of domestic cricket, the top governing body of cricket in the country said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

The BCCI's announcement is a response to some players skipping the Ranji Trophy to prepare for the IPL.

Many claimed explosive batter Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL led to the BCCI's decision.

The BCCI added that players, who don't play 3-4 Ranji Trophy games in a season, will not be considered eligible for selection in the IPL and will be ignored for auction if released by their franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor