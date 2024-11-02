"He is and will be a key to RCB's success": Andy Flower on Virat Kohli's retention

New Delhi [India], November 2 : After his side retained talisman India batter Virat Kohli ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower said that the 35-year-old will be a key to the franchise's success in the future.

The Bengaluru-based franchise announced on Thursday that they have retained Virat Kohli along with Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction to be held this year.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kohli said that Kohli's retention was not a surprise to many people in India. The RCB head coach hailed the India batter's performance in the 17th season of the T20 tournament and said that it was "sensational".

The former cricketer also mentioned how Kohli is one of the captains of RCB who helped the franchise get into the playoffs despite a poor first half of the season.

"Virat's retention won't come as a much of a surprise to anyone in India. He is and will be a key to RCB's success in the future. He was sensational last year. He was one of the leaders who propelled us into the playoffs despite a poor first half of the season," Flower was quoted by RCB's official website as saying.

Flower's comments come amid several media reports claiming that star India batter Virat Kohli will once again be back as RCB's captain, after initially giving up the post in the 2021 season after a see-saw journey as a skipper since 2013, which included a runners-up finish in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight runs.

In IPL 2024, Kohli played 15 matches, scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70. He showcased an outstanding performance in the 17th season, hitting one century and five half-centuries. Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having played in every season, amassing 8004 runs in 252 matches at a strike rate of 131.97.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

