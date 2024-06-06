"He is class apart": Marcus Stoinis sings David Warner's praise after Australia's win

Barbados [West Indies], June 6 : All-rounder Marcus Stoinis lavished praise on his compatriot David Warner after the duo played a pivotal role in Australia's comprehensive 39-run win over Oman in the ongoing T20 World Cup with their 102-run stand.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Oman exhibited control over Australia when Glenn Maxwell walked back to the dugout for a golden duck.

The Baggy Greens were reduced to 50/3 in the 9th over and from that point, Stoinis and Warner took control of the innings and drove Australia to a competitive total of 164/5.

Warner held on to his end and took a cautious approach. While Stoinis attacked the bowlers with his sheer strength to ensure that Australia enjoyed a healthy run rate.

"I'm happy with how I finished, it was very tough. He (Warner) showed his experience at the top of the order every game and he is class apart. He spent time in the middle and didn't panic, he did what was right for the team. We were going to accelerate regardless and if you get one or two boundaries at the start, you target that over. Nothing outright but that's part of a game plan," Stoinis said during the mid-innings.

The duo laid the foundation for Australian bowlers to show their charm and pull off the win. After Mitchell Starc perfectly set the tone of their 165-run defence, Stoinis impressed with the ball and claimed a three-wicket haul in his three-over spell.

Australia kicked off their campaign on a winning note on a tricky surface. It aided the spinners and occasionally came to assist the pacers.

Stoinis talked about the two-faced nature of the surface and said, "Nice start, we got the win and boys spent some time in the middle and everyone got to bowl. I was trying to soak up the conditions and keep it simple. A couple kept low and a couple were spinning for the spinners. It seemed like swing wasn't available, and I was trying to get some bounce with cross-seam deliveries."

After clinching a 39-run win in their campaign opener, Australia will now face their arch-rival England on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor