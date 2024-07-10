"He is decisive, got strong views on the game...": Andy Flower on Gambhir's appointment as India head coach

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower welcomed Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the head coach of the Indian men's national team, saying that he is a "proud Indian" and his decisiveness and clear views in the game will help him gain success in his new role.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Speaking on Sony Sports on Wednesday, Flower said, "He is quite a man, Gautam Gambhir, I really enjoyed working with him. He has got strong opinions, he has got strong clear views on the game. He is very decisive, he is a very proud Indian, he loves Indian cricket and his position, representing Indian cricket. I think it is a good appointment and I think he is going to be successful," said Flower.

Flower notably worked with Gambhir in the IPL, when he was the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from 2022-23. Gambhir served the franchise as a mentor.

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund, who played seven Tests for India said that Gambhir is the right man for the job considering how young players look upto him with respect.

"He is very astute on the field we've seen him as a captain but now more as a coach brought the team to success after 10 years. I am sure he will be thinking I want to take this legacy forward. Won a world cup, let us win a lot more in the next two or three years," said Mukund.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

