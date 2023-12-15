"He is going to be better player than Babar Azam": Katich makes bold prediction about young Pakistan batter

Perth [Australia], December 15 : Former Australian batter Simon Katich heaped praise on Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique, saying that he likes the batter's aggression against spin and he is going to be a better player than his skipper and star batter Babar Azam.

Katich was doing commentary during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth.

"He is a good young player and has had a good start to his Test career. What I like about him the most is his aggression against the spinners," said Katich during commentary.

"We saw him in Pakistan last year against Australia. He went hard against Nathan Lyon and hit him straight back over his head today. I like his batting style. For me, he is going to be a better player than Babar Azam," he added.

The 24-year-old batter has been good in Test cricket so far, scoring 1,220 in 14 Tests at an average of 50.83. He has scored four centuries and four fifties in the longer format for Pakistan, with 201 as his best individual score. He made his Test debut back in 2021.

Also in 12 ODIs, he has scored 416 runs at an average of 34.66, with a strike rate of over 88. He has scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 113. He also featured in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India this year, scoring 336 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.00, with a century and three fifties.

Abdullah also has 64 runs in six T20I matches, with the best score of 41*.

Babar, on the other hand, is an all-format superstar for Pakistan. In 50 Tests, he has scored 3,772 runs at an average of 47.74, with nine centuries and 26 fifties in 88 innings. His best score is 196.

Across all formats, Babar has played 271 international matches, scoring 12,986 runs at an average of 49.18 and a strike rate of over 81. He has scored 31 centuries and 88 fifties, with the best score of 196. He is considered one of the best batters of the modern era.

Coming to the match, Australia started day two at 346/5, following a century from David Warner (164 in 211 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes), fifty from Mitchell Marsh (90 in 107 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and knocks from Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40).

In the lower order, Alex Carey provided a valuable 34 runs, taking Australia to a massive 487 runs in 113.2 overs. Aamer Jamal (6/111) took a brilliant six-wicket haul on his Test debut.

Pakistan ended the day second at 132/2 in 53 overs in their first innings, with Imam Ul Haq (38) and Khurram Shehzad (7) unbeaten at the crease. Abdullah scored 42 in 121 balls, with six fours and skipper Shan Masood also scored 30 in 43 balls, with five fours.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc took a wicket each.

