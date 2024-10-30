Canberra [Australia], October 30 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia, former Australia skipper Tim Paine expressed his feelings as right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the upcoming series.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November last year.

"Shami is going to be a huge difference, Bumrah, there is so much on his shoulders. If he gets hurt, then it's curtains for me," Paine said while talking on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Last week, Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

